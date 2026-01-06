Zero tolerance for Chinese manja, warns Hyderabad city police commissioner

HYDERABAD: With Sankranti approaching, Hyderabad police have stepped up enforcement against the sale, storage and use of banned Chinese manja, warning of strict action against violators.

Calling Chinese manja a ‘silent killer’, Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Monday said there would be zero tolerance towards those involved in its illegal trade, citing the grave threat it poses to birdlife, motorists and children.

“To enforce the ban, special teams comprising Task Force and local police personnel have been formed to conduct joint surprise raids on kite shops, retail outlets and suspected godowns across all zones. Vigil has also been intensified on transport agencies and parcel services allegedly bringing Chinese manja from other states. If their involvement is established, cases will be booked against agency owners as well,” the CP said.

Highlighting its environmental impact, Sajjanar said Chinese manja does not decompose and remains in the soil for years, causing long-term ecological damage. He reminded that the manufacture, sale, storage and use of Chinese manja are completely prohibited under the EPA, 1986.

He also called on citizens to report any illegal sale or storage of Chinese manja by dialling 100, contacting the Hyderabad police WhatsApp number at +91 94906 16555, or informing the nearest police station.