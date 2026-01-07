Can intimacy speed healing?

Viral posts claiming that sex can heal wounds faster tend to sound comforting, almost magical, especially when they promise an easy recovery solution. However, doctors say the science behind wound healing is far more grounded, and while intimacy may support wellbeing, it is not a substitute for medical care.

Explaining what research actually shows, Dr Raghavender Kosgi, consultant microsurgical andrologist, urologist and sexual dysfunction specialist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, says that there is a clear gap between popular belief and evidence. “There is no direct medical evidence that sexual activity can speed up wound healing in the way medicines or proper nutrition do. However, sex can have indirect benefits. Pleasure and emotional satisfaction reduce stress and anxiety, which in turn helps the body function better. Lower stress levels can support the immune system and recovery, but this should not be mistaken as sex actively ‘healing’ wounds,” he explains.