Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Flexibility with consequences

A child who sprains an ankle too often, a teenager living with persistent joint pain, or an adult repeatedly told their symptoms are minor or unrelated — for many patients, these seemingly ordinary complaints are the earliest signs of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS). Affecting the body’s connective tissue, EDS can involve the joints, skin, blood vessels and internal organs, yet it continues to be widely under-recognised in clinical practice. Doctors warn that when early signs such as recurrent injuries, unexplained bruising, fragile skin or chronic fatigue are dismissed, diagnosis is delayed for years — increasing the risk of long-term disability and, in certain subtypes, serious medical complications.