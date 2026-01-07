Hanshitha Reddy: Beauty and makeup has always been my passion

Producer Hanshitha Reddy has always believed that details make the story, whether it’s on screen or in real life. With The Good Side, her newly launched luxury salon in Jubilee Hills, she brings that same cinematic sensibility to the world of beauty, crafting a space where self-care feels thoughtful, elevated and deeply personal. CE speaks to her about the salon, her love for makeup, and why this venture feels like a natural extension of who she is.
For Hanshitha, stepping into the beauty and salon space felt instinctive rather than strategic. “Every girl is very close to salons and makeup — they’re our daily and monthly essentials,” she says. When the proposal came her way, she didn’t overthink it. Her long-standing love for fashion and aesthetics made the transition feel organic, something that complemented her personality rather than diverged from her film career.
Her experience as a producer played a significant role in shaping The Good Side. “For me, every film starts with a story, followed by detailed pre-production planning,” she explains. The same approach guided the salon’s journey, from concept to execution. Time management, structured planning and marketing strategies, all familiar territory from cinema, were adapted to a completely new subject. Unlike her early days at Dil Raju Productions, where an established team already existed, this venture began from scratch. “I had no knowledge about anything. It’s been trial and error, and I’ve mostly gone with my instinct,” she admits.
While makeup plays a crucial role in cinema, Hanshitha’s relationship with beauty is deeply personal. “I’ve always been interested in makeup and styling. I love dressing up and experimenting with glam looks, it’s just who I am,” she smiles. That genuine enthusiasm pushed her towards creating a space that goes beyond surface-level glamour.
Striking a balance between creativity and commerce came naturally. Hanshitha believes makeup is no longer reserved for weddings and grand occasions. “Now, it’s more day-to-day. People want to look presentable and don’t mind getting makeup done more frequently if it’s accessible,” she notes. The Good Side taps into this shift, positioning luxury as an experience rather than an indulgence.
The salon was conceived as a luxury sanctuary, one that blends rustic elegance with modern artistry. Every service is designed to feel immersive and intentional. “Beauty should feel personal, transformative and unforgettable,” Hanshitha says. This philosophy also reflects in their emphasis on natural beauty. Rather than altering appearances, the focus is on enhancing what already exists, with personal attention and a wellness-driven vibe.
Co-founded with celebrity makeup artist Harika Marumamula, the collaboration grew from a shared vision. What began as a branding partnership evolved into a hands-on, equal collaboration. Adding to the experience is a high-tea café, offering coffee, finger food and sourdough breads, acknowledging that a salon visit is also about slowing down and unwinding.
For Hanshitha, The Good Side is deeply personal. “It’s about creating a space where beauty feels intentional, comforting and real. It’s not just about how you look, it’s about how you feel when you walk in and when you leave,” she concludes.