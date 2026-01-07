Hanshitha Reddy: Beauty and makeup has always been my passion

Her experience as a producer played a significant role in shaping The Good Side. “For me, every film starts with a story, followed by detailed pre-production planning,” she explains. The same approach guided the salon’s journey, from concept to execution. Time management, structured planning and marketing strategies, all familiar territory from cinema, were adapted to a completely new subject. Unlike her early days at Dil Raju Productions, where an established team already existed, this venture began from scratch. “I had no knowledge about anything. It’s been trial and error, and I’ve mostly gone with my instinct,” she admits.