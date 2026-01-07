The myth of tattoos and attraction

Still, the body remembers every needle puncture. Healing is a process, and sometimes a complicated one. Adding clarity to what happens beneath the surface, Dr Sindhura Mandava explains, “Needle punctures cause stress to the skin right after tattooing, which results in scab formation, redness, swelling, and mild bleeding. Healing usually takes two to four weeks with proper maintenance, which includes keeping it clean, moisturised, and shielded from the sun. Long-term tattoos may result in hypertrophic scars in those who are vulnerable, granulomas (small inflammatory nodules), or pigment migration (blurring over time). In tattooed places, UV exposure degrades colours and raises the risk of skin cancer, while MRI scans may temporarily cause oedema because of the metal in the inks.”

Even details people often dismiss, like colour choices or exact placement, play a role in how tattoos age. Dr Sindhura explains why these decisions deserve more thought than they usually get. She shares, “Placement is important because areas with limited blood flow (ankles) or high friction (hands, feet) heal more slowly and fade more quickly. Ink blowout (spreading) is possible in joints or bony areas. Vibrant colours fade unevenly, although darker inks like black and blue last longer. Results are influenced by skin type; Fitzpatrick types IV–VI, which are deeper tones common in India, display less vibrancy and scar more easily because of melanin, whereas fair skin heals more quickly but burns more easily in the sun.”

So, do tattoos make someone more attractive? Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t, and often it depends entirely on who is looking and how the person wearing the tattoo is feeling about themselves.