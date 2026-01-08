BluJ Aerospace: Indian aviation on new altitudes

Excerpts

What inspired you to start BluJ Aerospace and focus on VTOL in India?

The inspiration came from a simple but persistent problem: regional transportation is fundamentally an access problem, not just a capacity problem. For decades, the solution has been to add more aircraft and build more airports, but that approach doesn’t scale well for a country like India. Large parts of the country still remain poorly connected despite decades of aviation growth. We believe VTOL technology changes that equation entirely. By removing the dependency on large runways and enabling point-to-point operations, VTOLs unlock a completely new model of regional connectivity. What makes this moment critical is that advances in composites, electric propulsion, autonomy, and now hydrogen are finally converging, making VTOLs technically and economically viable. India, with its diverse geography and infrastructure gaps, is uniquely positioned to benefit from this shift.