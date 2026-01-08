HomeLane: Elevating your everyday interiors

For Tanuj Choudhry, COO at HomeLane, the opening is less about numbers and more about how Hyderabad’s evolving homeowner mindset aligns naturally with the brand’s philosophy. Tanuj begins, “HomeLane is an 11-year-old home interiors brand. Over the years, we’ve delivered close to 45,000 homes across 38 cities, and today we’re delivering about 24–25 homes every single day.” From the very beginning, the brand chose an omni-channel approach. He adds, “We were never an online-only brand. Experience centres have always been integral to how customers discover, design and decide.”