HomeLane: Elevating your everyday interiors

As Hyderabad’s rapid premiumisation reshapes not just how homes are built but how they are designed and lived in, HomeLane unveiled its flagship studio in Kokapet. Set against the city’s fast-changing residential skyline, the eighth experience centre here signals a strategic shift towards a more premium, experience-led approach to home interiors and underscores Hyderabad’s growing importance in the brand’s national journey.
For Tanuj Choudhry, COO at HomeLane, the opening is less about numbers and more about how Hyderabad’s evolving homeowner mindset aligns naturally with the brand’s philosophy. Tanuj begins, “HomeLane is an 11-year-old home interiors brand. Over the years, we’ve delivered close to 45,000 homes across 38 cities, and today we’re delivering about 24–25 homes every single day.” From the very beginning, the brand chose an omni-channel approach. He adds, “We were never an online-only brand. Experience centres have always been integral to how customers discover, design and decide.”
The Kokapet studio, however, stands apart. While HomeLane’s studios are franchisee-owned and company-operated, this one has been conceptualised with a distinctly premium audience in mind. “Kokapet has seen rapid premiumisation. Not just luxury homes, but thoughtfully designed, high-value residential developments. We wanted to offer customers in this micro-market a studio that feels closer, more luxurious, and aligned with their aspirations,” he explains.
Inside, the difference is evident — sleek floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, PU and membrane finishes replacing heavy laminates, refined décor choices and furniture that prioritises elegance and functionality. Hyderabad, he says, has consistently been one of HomeLane’s strongest markets, second only to Bengaluru. He shares, “The city has been incredibly kind to us. Over the last decade, tech companies, GCCs and infrastructure growth have fuelled real estate absorption, especially in the Rs 1–4 crore segment, which happens to be our sweet spot.”
Beyond real estate growth, Hyderabad’s design sensibility stands out. Homes here are typically 15–20% larger than in other metro cities, allowing residents to invest more meaningfully in interiors. “Customers here like well-designed, uncluttered homes. They want things to look good but also function beautifully,” he says, pointing to higher adoption of ergonomic fittings and premium accessories.
There’s also a global influence at play. He notes, “Many Hyderabad homeowners have lived or worked abroad, especially in the US. That exposure shows up in their homes — a traditional pooja unit coexisting with cutting-edge entertainment spaces and highly functional wardrobes.”
Central to HomeLane’s offering is its proprietary design platform, SpaceCraft. Built entirely in-house, it allows customers to visualise their homes in real time. He shares, “We realised early on that waiting weeks for designs and then being shocked by pricing doesn’t work. With SpaceCraft, designs turn into 3D visuals instantly, pricing updates live, and what you see is exactly what gets manufactured.”
This tech-led transparency has dramatically shortened decision cycles. “Roughly 20–30% of customers place their order in the very first 90-minute design session. In our category, that’s unheard of,” he notes.
While personalisation is a buzzword, HomeLane approaches it with discipline. He explains, “We believe in finite but robust choices. An endless catalogue makes on-time delivery impossible. Our promise is 45-day delivery — or we pay rent.”
Sustainability, too, is part of the conversation. The brand increasingly uses engineered wood products like HDF and MDF to reduce waste and water consumption, works with ESG-compliant partners, and has significantly lowered factory wastage through batching and optimisation. Still, he admits, there’s more to be done.