Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Cyberabad corporations to come up after Feb 10

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for a major reorganisation of urban governance in Telangana, with the proposal to divide the GHMC into three independent municipal corporations gaining momentum.

The expanded GHMC, spread over about 2,053 sq km up to the Outer Ring Road, is likely to be split anytime after February 10, when the five-year term of the present elected body ends. Administrative preparations are already underway, with the state government aiming to begin the functioning of the new corporations immediately after their formation.

Ahead of the formal notification, postings and transfers of officials are being aligned with the proposed structure. The existing 12 zones are expected to be reorganised into three corporations — one covering the core city with six zones and two others with three zones each. Additional commissioners have already been appointed for the proposed zones.

The existing GHMC will continue from its Tank Bund Road head office, covering Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Golconda, Charminar, Khairatabad and Secunderabad zones, while the proposed Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (Malkajgiri, Uppal and LB Nagar) will operate from the former HMDA building at Tarnaka and the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Quthbullapur) will initially function from the Manikonda municipal office before shifting to the NAAC complex.

Tentatively, Hyderabad Corporation will have six zones with 150 wards, Malkajgiri Corporation three zones with 74 wards and Cyberabad Corporation three zones with 76 wards.

The government has appointed G Srijana as Additional Commissioner for Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Quthbullapur zones and T Vinay Krishna Reddy for Malkajgiri, Uppal and LB Nagar zones. Both will take charge as commissioners once the new corporations are formally created, with Vinay Krishna Reddy already functioning from Tarnaka.

12 ZONES IN TOTAL

