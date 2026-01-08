Hyderabad SHE Teams act on 98 complaints in December

HYDERABAD: SHE Teams received 98 petitions in December 2025, of which 29 were referred to police stations. Among them, 14 cases were registered as FIRs, while 15 remain pending for further legal action, police said.

During the period, 13 offenders were caught red-handed, including 11 adults and two minors. Legal action led to three convictions with seven days’ jail and fine, one conviction with four days’ jail and fine, one conviction with two days’ jail, and three convictions with fines alone.

In one case, an engineering student complained that a Rapido rider saved her mobile number after a ride and harassed her through repeated calls and abusive messages. The accused was booked under Section 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 70(c) of the CP Act, produced before the Nampally court and sentenced to seven days’ simple imprisonment with a fine of `250.

In another case, a degree student reported harassment by her 45-year-old neighbour, T Soul Raju, who allegedly followed her from home to college. He was arrested and sentenced by the Nampally court to seven days’ simple imprisonment with a fine of `500.

In a third case, a 28-year-old Y Sai Trinath was arrested after a woman alleged he blackmailed and threatened her using private photos and videos obtained through Instagram. The court sentenced him to seven days’ simple imprisonment with a fine of `500.