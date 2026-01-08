Payal Rajput: RX 100 was the turning point of my life

Speaking about setbacks, she added, “Failure is a part of success. You fail every day, but you have to rise like a phoenix every time. You have to push yourself and you should be surrounded by people who can push you at a time when you are going to fall.”

Away from sets, Hyderabad has become home. And a day where Payal is not working looks like: “Since my mom has shifted with me to Hyderabad, whenever I am not working or in Mumbai, I am mostly here with her. I wake up and drink my turmeric water with my mom, and we chat about everything and enjoy those moments. I have pets, so I give my time to them and play with them. Being a big foodie, I make sure I balance it with movement, doing pilates or yoga. If I am free, we plan outings, spend time with loved ones, and I also focus on self-care through massages and facials, which help me relax.”

As she looks ahead, Payal revealed three releases lined up for 2026. “I have three projects lined up for release. The first one is a Tamil film, tentatively titled Leader, which is set to release somewhere around February. After that, I am doing a Punjabi film with Raj Kundra sir, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, and there is another film shot in London releasing around May, giving me back-to-back releases in 2026,” the actress shared smiling.