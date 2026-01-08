Trio in Telangana ACB net for demanding Rs 2.5 lakh bribe

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught the mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) and mandal panchayat officer (MPO) of Nandigama, along with the Edulapally panchayat secretary, for demanding and accepting bribes for issuing building permission.

ACB officials said MPDO Ponna Sumathi and MPO Vadthyavath Tej Singh demanded Rs 2.5 lakh and accepted a part payment of Rs 1 lakh through panchayat secretary Chennaiah from a complainant for processing and issuing house building permission for four plots, for which the requisite fee had already been paid. The officials had earlier accepted Rs 1.5 lakh as an initial bribe through the panchayat secretary.

The tainted amount of Rs 1 lakh was recovered from the panchayat secretary. Rs 50K for land survey report

In a separate case, the ACB caught an endowments inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of `50,000 for issuing a land survey report in Bagh Amberpet.

Officials said inspector Akavaram Kiran Kumar demanded Rs 1.5 lakh and was caught red-handed near his office after accepting part payment of Rs 50,000.

The tainted amount was recovered from his possession. He was produced before the Nampally ACB court and remanded to judicial custody. The investigation is underway.