YouTuber held for uploading child sexual abuse content in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad cybercrime police have arrested a 39-year-old YouTuber for allegedly uploading and circulating child sexual abuse content on social media platforms.

The accused, Kambeti Satya Murthy, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, runs a YouTube channel named “Viral Hub” (@ViralHub007). Police said he uploaded and circulated objectionable content involving minors, including interviews conducted with children below 18 years of age.

In one video, the accused allegedly induced two minor children to kiss each other, amounting to sexual exploitation. The videos also contained sexually explicit language and indecent behaviour, in gross violation of child protection and cyber laws.

Police said Satya has been operating as a YouTuber since 2018 and also runs an Instagram account, “Viralhub_007”. Initially, he interviewed social media influencers using vulgar language to attract viewers and earn revenue.

Later, in an attempt to increase views and monetisation, he allegedly escalated his activities by targeting minors, conducting interviews with a minor girl and a minor boy using obscene and sexually explicit language, and uploading the content online.

Hyderabad cybercrime police warned that any exploitation of minors for online content is a serious criminal offence and will be dealt with strictly.