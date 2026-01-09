Chinese manja users will face cases too, warns Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar warned that cases will be registered not only against sellers but also against customers who are found buying or using banned Chinese manja.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the commissioner said police registered 103 cases and arrested 143 persons in the past one month, seizing 6,226 bobbins of Chinese manja worth about `1.24 crore.

He said the state government banned the thread in 2016 and the National Green Tribunal imposed a ban in July 2017, yet its use continues, leading to injuries and deaths.

“Despite the ban, illegal sales are being carried out clandestinely. There will be zero tolerance. Anyone found selling, storing, or transporting Chinese manja will face immediate criminal action. Special teams have been deployed across the city,” he said.

The commissioner further said notices were issued to e-commerce platforms found selling the banned thread and warned that round-the-clock surveillance was in place on online platforms and social media. “Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the online sale or purchase of Chinese manja,” he said.

Police found that the material was being transported from Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, mainly through buses and trains.

Sajjanar reiterated that Chinese manja poses a serious threat to humans, birds and the environment.