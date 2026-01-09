HYDRAA pulled up for skipping Telangana High Court in encroachment case

HYDERABAD: Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti of the Telangana High Court has expressed annoyance over the repeated non-appearance of officials of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and its standing counsel in a criminal petition linked to alleged encroachment of Durgam Cheruvu lake.

The judge was hearing a criminal petition filed by Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLA from Dubbaka Assembly constituency (BRS), seeking a stay on further proceedings in an FIR dated December 31, 2025, registered at Madhapur police station, alleging encroachment of about five acres of the lake.

Before R Chandrashekar Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, could begin arguments, Justice Jukanti noted that neither HYDRAA officials nor its standing counsel were present, despite the matter having been heard earlier on January 6, 2026.

The judge said such absence was affecting adjudication and observed whether the officials were “hand in glove with the petitioner”, adding that HYDRAA officials were also absent in other cases relating to encroachment of government land.

The judge declined to hear the petitioner’s submissions, stating that the court could not proceed without assistance from the authorities concerned. Counsel for the petitioner then left the courtroom, stating that he had a right to argue the matter and would approach the Supreme Court if denied a hearing.