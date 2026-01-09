No relief for Rakul Preet Singh’s brother in NDPS case

HYDERABAD: Justice Tirumala Devi Eada of the Telangana High Court on Thursday declined to grant interim relief to Aman Preet Singh, brother of actor Rakul Preet Singh, who sought quashing of an FIR registered by Masab Tank police.

The criminal petition challenges Crime No. 325 of 2025, dated December 19, 2025, registered under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The petitioner sought quashing of the FIR and interim protection, including a stay of proceedings, exemption from filing a copy of the FIR, and protection in the event of arrest.

Opposing the plea, the additional public prosecutor objected to anticipatory bail, alleging that the petitioner made online transactions to co-accused drug peddlers.

After hearing both sides, the court adjourned the matter to January 19, 2026. Though initially listed “for orders”, the case was posted “for further hearing” at the request of the Additional Public Prosecutor.