Occupancy Certificate norms for buildings with lapsed permissions

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has issued uniform guidelines for processing and issuing Occupancy Certificates (OC) to non-high-rise buildings constructed as per sanctioned plans, even after the validity of building permissions has lapsed.

The guidelines aim to help owners, purchasers and prospective buyers who face difficulties due to the absence of OCs, including problems in obtaining water and power connections and securing loans.

GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan said the guidelines apply to buildings sanctioned where construction was completed as per approved plans but OCs were not obtained within the validity period. A circular to this effect was issued on Thursday.

To address such cases, GHMC has proposed a uniform procedure for OC applications submitted after the lapse of building permit validity, applicable to non-high-rise buildings.

In the first case, if an OC application is submitted within two years of the lapse of building permission without availing revalidation, it will be processed under Rule 26 of GOMs No 168 after collecting the pending building permit fee and other applicable charges.

OCs will be considered only if construction is within permissible limits, allowing up to 10% deviation in mandatory setbacks. In the second case, if an OC application is submitted after two years from the lapse of building permission, it will also be processed under Rule 26 of GOMs No 168, with all charges applicable to the total built-up area as on the date of application, along with additional charges. The same 10% deviation norm for mandatory setbacks, excluding the front setback, will apply.