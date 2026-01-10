Alex Vijaykanth: The Toxic's Mane Man

In Toxic, before Yash utters a word or the story reveals its secrets, his hair already tells you who he is. Sharp, evolving and unmistakably deliberate, the look is the work of celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth, who believes that hair, when done right, becomes character. For Alex, Toxic was not just another film but a canvas, one that allowed him to push boundaries and let styling speak as loudly as dialogue.
In Toxic, Alex has created multiple looks that shift with the arc of the character. “This film gave me space. When you’re given that freedom, the hairstyle itself begins to talk,” he begins in an exclusive chat with CE.
Alex has worked closely with directors and actors across Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema, but Toxic holds special significance. “For this film, I’ve given Yash nearly five different looks. Everything depends on the script. Once the director briefs us on the character, we visualise how the hair and beard should evolve. It must suit the face, the role, the journey,” he smiles and adds, “When the character is strong, the look follows naturally.”
That instinct of reading a character beyond the surface has made Alex one of the most trusted names in celebrity hairstyling today. From Yash’s iconic KGF beard to sharply defined military looks for stars like Kiccha Sudeep, his creations often travel far beyond the screen, replicated by fans across cities and states. “I’ve seen people come from Delhi, Chennai, even small districts, just to get a look they saw in a film. Spending power has changed. People want authenticity. They want the exact look,” he shares.
The story of Alexander Salon, however, predates cinema stardom and social media virality by decades. Founded in 1938, the salon is one of Hyderabad’s oldest and most iconic grooming institutions. Its roots lie in royalty, quite literally.
Alex’s grandfather, S Ramchander, was the personal hairdresser to the Nizams of Hyderabad. In the 1970s, when Amitabh Bachchan’s thick sideburns and rugged hairdos in films like Deewaar and Sholay became a nationwide obsession, it was Alex’s grandfather who brought that look to Hyderabad. The style became so popular that men queued up outside Alexander Salon as early as 6 am to get their hair styled ‘a la Bachchan’. In Hyderabad, the look earned its own name, the ‘Alexander Cut’.
“My grandfather brought that vision here. People travelled from across the South just for that haircut,” Alex warmly recalls.
That vision was carried forward by Alex’s father, who expanded the salon’s reach to film stars and elite clients like NTR and Krishnam Raju, to name a few, across industries. “My father upgraded himself constantly. He travelled, learned new skills, and implemented them. That’s why he ruled his time,” he recounts.
But life dealt Alex an early blow, his father passed away when he was just three. “I grew up inside the salon,” he says quietly, adding, “Clients would tell me stories about my father — how he cut hair, how he worked. And, those words stayed with me.”
What began as observation soon turned into instinct.
By the time he was in the fifth or sixth standard, Alex had already started working at the salon. “I used to watch everything — how the staff worked, how my mother ran the place after my father. I realised very early that in life, you shouldn’t be a spectator. You should be in the game,” he remembers.
For Alex, the survival of any legacy lies in adaptation. He believes today’s grooming industry moves faster than ever. “Earlier, there was no television, no internet. A look became popular through word of mouth. Today, one Instagram post can change trends worldwide in seconds,” he notes.
To stay ahead, Alex constantly updates his skills and passes that knowledge on. He runs a training academy alongside multiple salon outlets, ensuring his team remains aligned with international standards. One of Alex’s most memorable moments came during a film shoot with Kiccha Sudeep, the actor, known for his long hair, was nervous about chopping it off for a military role — especially with a shoot scheduled the next day. “He joked, ‘If this doesn’t look good, I’ll kill you’,” Alex laughs adding, “I told him to relax.”
Without hesitation, Alex picked up the trimmer and finished the cut in 15 minutes. He notes, “I didn’t give anyone time to overthink. Once doubt enters, it affects your work.”
The look went viral within two days. He enunciates, “When I landed in Bengaluru, I could already see people with the same hairstyle. Even on set, the director showed me Twitter, it was trending everywhere.”
For Alex, that moment captured the essence of his craft. “Working is one part. Appreciation is what fuels you,” he smiles.
Today, Alexander Salon employs over 150 people, and Alex sees leadership as responsibility through knowledge. Hyderabad’s evolving culture continues to influence his work. “Now trends aren’t local. Anything happening anywhere in the world reaches us instantly. We have to be ready to create, not just follow.”
As for Toxic, Alex remains guarded. “I can’t talk about any character. But the hairstyles will speak,” he concludes, with a giggle.