Alex Vijaykanth: The Toxic's Mane Man

That instinct of reading a character beyond the surface has made Alex one of the most trusted names in celebrity hairstyling today. From Yash’s iconic KGF beard to sharply defined military looks for stars like Kiccha Sudeep, his creations often travel far beyond the screen, replicated by fans across cities and states. “I’ve seen people come from Delhi, Chennai, even small districts, just to get a look they saw in a film. Spending power has changed. People want authenticity. They want the exact look,” he shares.