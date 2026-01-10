Ekam Chaturbhujam Brings Philosophy to Life through Kuchipudi

As Sri Hiranmayi Nrithyalay marks 12 years of artistic journey, it celebrates the milestone with a spiritually immersive and visually evocative Kuchipudi dance ballet titled Ekam Chaturbhujam. To be staged on January 11 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Basheerbagh, the production reflects on the profound idea of oneness through the four-armed form of Sri Narayana.
The ballet is the second offering in the Ekam series, following the acclaimed Ekam Ardhanarishwaram, which emerged as a practical extension of the founder-director Dr Priyanka Bharde’s doctoral research. Conceptualised, scripted, directed and choreographed by her, Ekam Chaturbhujam delves into the Chaturvidha Purusharthas — dharma, artha, kama and moksha — presenting them as timeless guiding principles that continue to shape human life.
Rooted in classical aesthetics and Indian knowledge systems, the production reflects on balance and harmony as the foundation of a meaningful existence. While remaining firmly anchored in the Kuchipudi tradition, the ballet is designed to speak to contemporary audiences, especially the younger generation, through a clear narrative structure and accessible visual language. “This work is not just a performance but a contemplative experience,” Dr Priyanka shares adding, “It is an invitation to reflect on how ancient wisdom continues to remain relevant in modern life.”
The recital is supported by years of disciplined artistic and spiritual practice. The dancers of Sri Hiranmayi Nrithyalay have undergone sustained Devata upasana, which forms the inner foundation of the presentation. Their training follows the guru-shishya parampara, where Kuchipudi is approached not merely as a performing art but as a lineage-based sadhana that nurtures discipline, responsibility and inner refinement.
Her own artistic journey is deeply influenced by a lifelong devotion to Lord Shiva, which began in her teenage years and evolved through scriptural study, temple practices and spiritual inquiry. Alongside spirituality, her interest in science shaped her understanding of the universe and its governing principles. “Over time, I realised that science and spirituality are not opposites. They reflect the same cosmic rhythms and natural laws that are embedded in our classical traditions,” she explains.
It was through Kuchipudi that these explorations found their most meaningful expression. Viewing dance as a philosophical and experiential system, she began to explore the concept of Nataraja, the cosmic dancer, integrating Shiva tattva, science and classical aesthetics into a cohesive body of work. This journey culminated in her doctoral research and the creation of Ekam Ardhanarishwaram, which translated complex philosophy into an engaging classical dance experience.
The production travelled across India, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, earning critical acclaim from eminent gurus, scholars and spiritual leaders, along with strong audience appreciation. Recognised as a practical outcome of doctoral research, it received wide national media coverage and was supported by a published patent.
For her, Kuchipudi is also a path to holistic wellness. “As envisioned in the Natya Shastra, classical dance aligns the body, breath, mind, emotions and awareness. When practiced with sincerity, wellness becomes a natural outcome rather than a separate pursuit,” she says.
Looking ahead, her vision is to deepen her study of the Natya Shastra and related traditional knowledge systems while continuing her spiritual practices. Future productions will focus on communicating the timeless stories and values of Bharat in ways that resonate with younger audiences, inspiring reflection, self-discipline and inner growth.
Beyond the stage, she hopes to expand the Ekam series through mentoring, research, documentation and cross-disciplinary exploration, building bridges between classical dance, philosophy and scientific inquiry. At the international level, she aspires to represent Bharat’s civilisational wisdom through Kuchipudi, fostering dialogue with global audiences and artists.