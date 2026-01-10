Ekam Chaturbhujam Brings Philosophy to Life through Kuchipudi

As Sri Hiranmayi Nrithyalay marks 12 years of artistic journey, it celebrates the milestone with a spiritually immersive and visually evocative Kuchipudi dance ballet titled Ekam Chaturbhujam. To be staged on January 11 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Basheerbagh, the production reflects on the profound idea of oneness through the four-armed form of Sri Narayana.

The ballet is the second offering in the Ekam series, following the acclaimed Ekam Ardhanarishwaram, which emerged as a practical extension of the founder-director Dr Priyanka Bharde’s doctoral research. Conceptualised, scripted, directed and choreographed by her, Ekam Chaturbhujam delves into the Chaturvidha Purusharthas — dharma, artha, kama and moksha — presenting them as timeless guiding principles that continue to shape human life.

Rooted in classical aesthetics and Indian knowledge systems, the production reflects on balance and harmony as the foundation of a meaningful existence. While remaining firmly anchored in the Kuchipudi tradition, the ballet is designed to speak to contemporary audiences, especially the younger generation, through a clear narrative structure and accessible visual language. “This work is not just a performance but a contemplative experience,” Dr Priyanka shares adding, “It is an invitation to reflect on how ancient wisdom continues to remain relevant in modern life.”

The recital is supported by years of disciplined artistic and spiritual practice. The dancers of Sri Hiranmayi Nrithyalay have undergone sustained Devata upasana, which forms the inner foundation of the presentation. Their training follows the guru-shishya parampara, where Kuchipudi is approached not merely as a performing art but as a lineage-based sadhana that nurtures discipline, responsibility and inner refinement.