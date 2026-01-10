GHMC corporators study Sabarmati Riverfront for Musi rejuvenation project

HYDERABAD: In view of the state government announcing the ambitious Musi Riverfront Development Project, a team of GHMC corporators visited the Sabarmati Riverfront project in Ahmedabad as part of a study tour to understand best practices in riverfront development and tourism-oriented urban planning.

The visit was undertaken to draw inspiration for the rejuvenation of the Musi river in Hyderabad. The team, led by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi along with Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy and other corporators, toured the project on Friday.

Officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and representatives of the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL), including Vijay Prajapati, briefed the GHMC team on the project’s conception, planning and phased execution.

They explained how the once-neglected Sabarmati riverbanks were transformed into vibrant public and recreational spaces. The riverfront is being developed in seven phases, with the first phase covering 11.5 km already completed and the second phase expected to be completed within six months.

The project integrates flood control, environmental restoration and urban rejuvenation, offering walking tracks, parks, gardens, themed zones and recreational facilities. The delegation also visited the Atal Foot Bridge connecting the eastern and western banks.

The GHMC team said the Sabarmati Riverfront had made a strong impression and would serve as a guiding model for Musi riverfront development, public space management and citizen-centric urban renewal. A comprehensive report on the study tour will be submitted to GHMC and the State government.