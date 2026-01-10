Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 12.95 crore seized at RGIA

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Customs officials seized 12.95 kg of high-grade hydroponic ganja valued at approximately Rs 12.95 crore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Thursday night.

The seizure was made by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) following specific intelligence inputs and passenger profiling. Acting on the information, a special team intercepted a passenger who arrived from Bangkok on an AirAsia flight (FD 118) at around 11.12 pm on January 8.

During a detailed examination of the passenger’s checked-in baggage, officials recovered 13 air-tight sealed plastic packets containing hydroponic ganja.

The passenger was arrested under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to identify and nab the wider network involved in the smuggling attempt, officials said.