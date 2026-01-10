Maharashtra on a plate at Mazzo

As Swati Mawlankar gestures towards the generous spread laid out before her, it’s clear this is not just a meal; it’s a deeply personal culinary narrative. Hosted at Mazzo, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, the Maharashtrian food pop-up marks the celebrated home cook’s first-ever curated dining experience. Originally from Pune and much loved in Hyderabad for her handcrafted modaks, Swati brings the comfort and complexity of home-style Maharashtrian flavours to the city for a limited-time showcase.
“This is our local brinjal, called Bharli Vangi,” she says, pointing to the stuffed purple vegetable, which is filled with a flavourful and aromatic mixture of coconut, roasted peanuts, spices, and herbs, then simmered in a rich gravy. Surrounding it are dishes that form the backbone of a traditional Maharashtrian thali — fragrant Masala Bhath, rustic Matki Usal, and the much-loved Puran Poli, a festive sweet usually prepared during Holi.
The accompaniments and desserts arrive with equal pride. Creamy Shrikhand, best paired with hot puris, sits alongside crisp Batata Vada, Sabudana Vada, Kothimbir Vada, Kachori, Bakarwadi, fiery Thecha, and comforting Pithla Bhakri, meant to be eaten with soft phulkas. The spread extends beyond vegetarian fare. Hearty Kolhapuri-style chicken and mutton dishes take their place beside Konkani Prawns, adding a coastal touch and completing the feast.
And, of course, modak makes its inevitable appearance. “Yes, modak is also there,” Swati smiles, as if there were ever any doubt. The hot, soft modaks are a perfect ending to an otherwise quintessential Maharashtrian meal.
For Swati, cooking is instinctive, almost inherited. “Everyone in my family is good at cooking,” she says, crediting her mother for teaching her the craft. She has been cooking since the age of 22, and what continues to motivate her is the simple joy of feeding others. “I enjoy cooking and serving everyone,” she says.
In Hyderabad, her modaks have become especially popular during Ganesh Chaturthi, making her presence in the city feel long overdue. Asked about her personal favourites, she laughs. “I love everything,” she says, before confessing a particular fondness for Puran Poli served with ghee and milk. Modak, too, remains close to her heart, though she admits it has become more challenging to prepare today — without ever compromising on freshness or flavour.
At a time when fusion dominates food trends, Swati remains firmly rooted in tradition. “I prefer authentic food,” she says, adding, “Even when I travel, I choose authenticity over experimentation.” And judging by the warmth of her spread and the stories behind every dish, that authenticity is precisely what keeps diners coming back.
Ongoing till January 10, for dinner.