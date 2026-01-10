Why Numaish still works for me...

I have been going to Numaish almost every year since I learned how to walk. My parents would take me there to do two things: walk endlessly and master the most important life skill, saying no.

Numaish was my first exposure to rejection, negotiation, and dust.

As a child, I wanted everything. Especially magic toys, plastic guns, remote-controlled vehicles, and key chains that served no purpose other than existing. I would stop at every stall and ask my parents to buy me the shiniest thing on display.

Instead, they would buy me cotton candy.

Cotton candy is bad for teeth, but my parents understood something crucial. It would keep me quiet until I finished the pink cloud. That is why cotton candy is such a massive hit at fairs. It is cheap, it looks exciting, and it can occupy a child long enough for parents to peacefully buy a roti maker, onion cutter, or lemon squeezer that will stop working in two weeks.

As a child, I always believed that when I grew up, I would come back and buy everything I wanted. And one day, I did. In fact, I do it every year.