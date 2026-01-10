Woman kills infant, dies by suicide in Telangana

HYDERABAD: An 11-month-old baby was allegedly killed by her 27-year-old mother, who later died by suicide, at their residence in Hastinapuram on Thursday night following a family dispute. The deceased have been identified as Sushmitha and her daughter Sushma.

Sushmitha allegedly administered pesticide to the infant before hanging herself in the house. Sushmitha’s mother Lalitha, also consumed poison and was admitted to a hospital. Doctors said her condition is stable.

Police said Sushmitha and her husband, Yashwanth Reddy, had reportedly argued over the birthday celebration of their child. Following the dispute, she is suspected to have killed the child.

Later that night, Yashwanth Reddy returned home and found them unconscious. He rushed them to a hospital, where doctors declared Sushmitha and the child dead.

Suicide PREVENTION helpline

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.