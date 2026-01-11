T-SAT to air free EAPCET classes

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Skills Academics & Training Network (T-SAT) will telecast comprehensive digital academic content for the Telangana government-conducted Telangana EAPCET 2026–27 from January 12 to May 2.

T-SAT CEO Bodanapally Venu Gopal Reddy said the initiative aims to provide high-quality digital learning support to students who have completed Intermediate education and aspire to pursue engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses.

“With a special focus on poor and rural students, the Telangana government is offering these educational services free of cost through the T-SAT platform, ensuring equal learning opportunities for all,” he said.

To prepare students for the EAPCET, T-SAT will broadcast subject-wise lessons in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology over 112 days, covering 450 academic modules. The programmes will be aired daily on the T-SAT Vidya Channel at 7 am and on the T-SAT Nipuna Channel at 7 pm.

The content will also be accessible through T-SAT satellite channels, the T-SAT mobile app and YouTube, allowing students to learn anytime and anywhere.