Telangana’s ‘sound library’ opens doors to learning for the visually impaired

SANGAREDDY: Knowledge, many believe, should know no barriers. In Sangareddy, that idea has taken tangible form through a ‘sound library’ where books speak, scanners read aloud and Braille printers turn digital pages into tactile learning, enabling the visually impaired to study, compete and explore the world on equal footing.

Located at the district headquarters, the newly launched facility within the district library marks a quiet but significant shift in access to education for persons with visual impairment. Here, readers do what any other library-goer does — choose a book of their liking. The difference lies in how they read it. Instead of turning pages, they listen.

All arrangements have been made to ensure ease of access. Visually challenged users can listen to complete books, read newspapers, use computers and browse the internet. The facility is designed to support those preparing for examinations, including competitive tests, by offering audio access to study material.

The initiative has been taken up by the district administration. Officials have also ensured that online information can be converted into Braille for reading. A specialised machine has been installed to scan and read aloud books in Indian languages.

“We have also made Google AI-based information available to the blind. There are as many as 3,776 blind people in the district and some of them are already in one or the other jobs.