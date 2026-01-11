‘Two-in-one’ art event gives rare glimpse into creative process in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Advisor to the state government (Urban Transport) NVS Reddy on Saturday participated as the chief guest at a unique ‘two-in-one’ art event — combining an exhibition and an art camp at the same venue — organised by Parichay Art Foundation at Chitramayee State Art Gallery. He said an art exhibition offers a rich, immersive experience for art lovers, while an art camp reflects the true skill and creative process of an artist. He noted that art enthusiasts and buyers were given a rare opportunity to witness art being created live.

Pointing out that art exhibitions and art camps are usually held separately, NVS Reddy described the combined format as rare and innovative. He expressed happiness over the display of artworks, saying their finesse and refined technique had captivated visitors. Every artwork, he added, reflects immense effort, dedication and emotional involvement, all of which were evident at the exhibition.

Recalling his own experience with the Hyderabad Metro Rail, he spoke about the determination and sustained effort required to bring it to fruition. Drawing a parallel with art, he said an artist too sharpens talent through continuous practice and transforms ideas into meaningful works through skill and perseverance.

He lauded eminent artist Jayavant Naidu for bringing together 12 artists on a single platform and giving a new dimension to contemporary art engagement. The event saw participation from well-known artists from Hyderabad and Karnataka, who showcased a range of works.