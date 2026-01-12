Biker hurt as Chinese manja slashes shoulder in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old private employee sustained injuries to his right shoulder after being struck by a Chinese manja while travelling from Gachibowli to Miyapur on his two-wheeler on Sunday afternoon.

The injured, Kundum Surya Teja, a native of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was admitted to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

According to Gachibowli police, Surya Teja had completed his work in Gachibowli and was heading home when the manja struck his shoulder, causing bleeding. His friends rushed him to the hospital immediately after the incident.

Kite trader held with banned manja worth Rs 6.9 lakh

Hyderabad police on Sunday arrested a 42-year-old kite businessman for allegedly procuring and selling banned nylon-coated Chinese manja and seized 345 bobbins worth around Rs 6.9 lakh. Police said the accused, Mohammad Shahzaib, was apprehended at Sadhi Kite Shop in Kalapathar, following credible information.

He was allegedly engaged in the illegal sale of Chinese manja to earn quick money. Investigators said he procured the banned material through his associate Vikram Mehta, a native of Karnal in Haryana, who sourced the manja from Haryana and transported it to Hyderabad. The accused were selling the manja at Rs 2,000 per bobbin.