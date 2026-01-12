Four Sub-Registrar Office hubs to come up across Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Following the recent directive issued by the state government to all government departments to vacate rented buildings, the Stamps & Registration department has expedited the process of constructing integrated Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) hubs at four locations in the city.

The integrated hubs, to be built with state-of-the-art facilities, will house as many as 11 SROs, sources said. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy will lay the foundation stone for one of the four hubs in Hyderabad on Monday.

According to sources, three integrated hubs are being planned in Hyderabad district — at Malakpet, Banjara Hills and Bowenpally.

The Malakpet cluster will cover the Ajampura, Charminar and Doodhbowli SROs while Banjara Hills, Golconda and SR Nagar offices will be in the Banjara Hills cluster. The Bowenpally cluster will integrate the Red Hills, Chikkadpally, Bowenpally, Marredpally and Secunderabad SROs.

Officials who are in the know of happenings said that these three hubs together account for a significant share of registrations in the city and generate several hundred crores in stamp duty and registration revenue every year.

Sources said Rangareddy district, which has seen the fastest growth in real estate transactions, is set to get four integrated clusters.