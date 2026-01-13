47 MT of E-waste collected on GHMC’s first day of special drive

HYDERABAD: As part of the mega E-Sanitation drive, GHMC collected 47 metric tonnes of electronic waste on the first day of the initiative on Monday. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan visited the Mega E-Waste Collection Camp at Baghlingampally in Musheerabad Circle and reviewed the arrangements made for the collection and scientific disposal of electronic waste. He inspected the facilities at the collection site and assessed the operational preparedness of the drive.

On the inaugural day, the drive was conducted at 271 locations across the city, with 94 vehicles deployed exclusively for e-waste collection. The collected electronic waste was transported to authorised processing units for scientific handling and disposal. The mega E-Sanitation drive will continue on Tuesday as well.

Meanwhile, GHMC’s special sanitation drive, now in its 12th day, is progressing across the city with a focus on transforming garbage vulnerable points into selfie points. As part of this drive, special sanitation works were taken up across 300 wards, covering 2,803 areas, including vulnerable garbage points, foot overbridges, flyovers and parks.

During the 12-day period, GHMC has removed an additional 4,445 metric tonnes of waste, comprising 3,289 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste and 1,156 metric tonnes of construction debris. The sanitation and e-waste drives are being closely monitored at the field level by zonal commissioners and deputy commissioners.