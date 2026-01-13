Beauty with Balance: Nivetha Pethuraj on Skin, Style & Self-Care

Flaunting her flawless skin in an elegant off-white and maroon ensemble, actress Nivetha Pethuraj made a stunning appearance at the VCare – Centre of Excellence launch at Jubilee Hills. Known for films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Das Ka Dhamki, and several acclaimed Tamil and Telugu projects, Nivetha carries herself with effortless grace. With an aura that lights up every room and a smile that instantly charms, she continues to leave a lasting impression wherever she goes. During her visit, CE caught up with the actress for a candid one-on-one conversation about skincare, fitness, fashion, and her upcoming ventures.
Excerpts
Tell us about your association with VCare.
They have been in the skincare industry for over 22 years, and now they’re venturing into Korean technology adapted specifically for Indian skin types. This is something very new and exciting because they have about eight machines that work on your skin over four and a half hours. You can literally walk in and walk out with a complete transformation. I’m really looking forward to trying it myself.
Being an actress, skincare is essential. What does your routine look like?
Basic hygiene is extremely important. I make sure to keep my skin clean in the morning and at night. Before going to bed, I follow a routine called double cleansing, which I’ve been doing for many years now. First, I use an oil-based cleanser to remove impurities and then follow it up with a regular face wash. In the morning, I use a vitamin C serum, a good sunscreen, and a moisturiser. At night, twice a week, I use retinol, and sometimes I use an exfoliating cream. Over the years, I’ve experimented a lot, so now I know exactly what works for my skin.
What’s the secret behind your fitness?
Honestly, I haven’t been going to the gym much lately, but I’ve been eating less. I try not to eat until I’m completely full. I stop when I feel about 70 percent full.
What is your fashion mantra?
This outfit is styled by my very close friend, Sangeetha. I’ve given many stylists a chance before, but this is the first time she’s styling me. Personally, I love wearing cotton salwar kameez, I keep buying them. That’s my go-to outfit.
Do you follow a specific diet?
A non-negotiable for me is starting my day with warm water, a pinch of pink Himalayan salt, and half a lemon squeezed into it. I wait for about 10–15 minutes and then have my ghee coffee — one spoon of countryside ghee, one spoon of coffee, and one spoon of collagen powder. After that, I take honey.
What does a typical day look like for you?
I’m currently working on my own brand, which I’m yet to launch. I wake up, follow my routine, have breakfast and a smoothie, then head to the office. In the evening, I play golf, and sometimes I go to the gym before heading back home.
Tell us about the brand you’re launching.
It’s a bath and body brand. I don’t think I’ll be the face of it because I want it to stand on its own and offer something truly unique to our audience. It’s a very boutique brand. We’re planning a soft launch soon, and people will get to experience it firsthand.
What about your upcoming projects?
I’ve completed a Telugu film and will be dubbing for it soon. Once it’s officially announced, I’ll be able to share more details.