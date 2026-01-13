Beauty with Balance: Nivetha Pethuraj on Skin, Style & Self-Care

Tell us about your association with VCare.

They have been in the skincare industry for over 22 years, and now they’re venturing into Korean technology adapted specifically for Indian skin types. This is something very new and exciting because they have about eight machines that work on your skin over four and a half hours. You can literally walk in and walk out with a complete transformation. I’m really looking forward to trying it myself.

Being an actress, skincare is essential. What does your routine look like?

Basic hygiene is extremely important. I make sure to keep my skin clean in the morning and at night. Before going to bed, I follow a routine called double cleansing, which I’ve been doing for many years now. First, I use an oil-based cleanser to remove impurities and then follow it up with a regular face wash. In the morning, I use a vitamin C serum, a good sunscreen, and a moisturiser. At night, twice a week, I use retinol, and sometimes I use an exfoliating cream. Over the years, I’ve experimented a lot, so now I know exactly what works for my skin.