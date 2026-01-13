Kaushiki Chakraborty: I’ve seen the Hyderabad audience grow with me

Looking back, she finds it difficult to pinpoint specific transformative moments. “Transformation happens quietly, when you are most open and vulnerable,” she reflects. Music, for her, has always been the path to self-discovery. Yet she is quick to point out that music extends far beyond performance. “Music is not only when I sing or perform. It is also in how I think, how I live, how I feel compassion. Sometimes music is heard, sometimes it is felt. A soothing feeling in the heart — that too is music,” she concludes.