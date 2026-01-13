Maud Lereyer: Forgotten Colours of Cotton

Can you take us through your work in India?

I started my business in 2016. With India, my first collection came in 2021. It was made using brown cotton and natural dyes, and I created scarves which I sold until 2023 through my shop in New York and online. After that, I decided to focus more on research and storytelling. That is why I am now travelling around the world. Ramesh is my only contact for understanding cotton cultivation in India. I visited Gujarat, where I learned about kala cotton, which has a natural black tint. I would love to include that in my work. I also visited Khamir, an organisation that works with white cotton and natural dyes. Their philosophy aligns closely with mine, and I would love to develop a fashion collection using their fabrics. I would also love to work with Ramesh on extremely fine textiles and connect them with fashion brands.

Are you working with any fashion brands?

Currently, I am collaborating with two collections in France, and two in the US. I would love to collaborate with Indian brands, but I want to understand the Indian market better before taking that step.