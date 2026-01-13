She's India: Crowning stories, not stereotypes

Sharon describes the genesis of She’s India with unmistakable pride. She begins in an exclusive chat with CE, “When I envisioned She’s India, the name itself is very patriotic. Miss India has its own significance, but She’s India compiles the entire synopsis of Indian women being so versatile. They come from different backgrounds and elements, and yet, in today’s world, they play their roles so beautifully.” For Sharon, the pageant is a shift from models to role models — a space where narratives become sources of inspiration. She adds, “If we need to differentiate women in terms of getting credibility and validation, that’s the component that distinguishes them. We want them to feel elated about themselves first. If you love yourself, you can share that love with the world.”