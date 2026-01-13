She's India: Crowning stories, not stereotypes

On a winter evening in Hyderabad, the spotlight at Shourya Convention, Yousufguda, fell not on flawless faces or rehearsed walks, but on stories that demanded to be heard. She’s India, an inspirational pageant, rewrote the grammar of glamour, replacing conventional beauty standards with courage, conviction and lived experience. It was a celebration of women who lead with purpose, who rise through resilience, and who wear their journeys like crowns.
At the helm of this transformative platform is Sharon Carmel Fernandes, founder of She’s India, master corporate trainer, hospitality expert, and an internationally crowned pageant titleholder, including Ms International Classic 2025 and Ms Classic India 2021. For Sharon, this is not just a pageant; it is a movement rooted in one powerful belief: every story deserves its crown.
Sharon describes the genesis of She’s India with unmistakable pride. She begins in an exclusive chat with CE, “When I envisioned She’s India, the name itself is very patriotic. Miss India has its own significance, but She’s India compiles the entire synopsis of Indian women being so versatile. They come from different backgrounds and elements, and yet, in today’s world, they play their roles so beautifully.” For Sharon, the pageant is a shift from models to role models — a space where narratives become sources of inspiration. She adds, “If we need to differentiate women in terms of getting credibility and validation, that’s the component that distinguishes them. We want them to feel elated about themselves first. If you love yourself, you can share that love with the world.”
This redefinition of beauty is at the core of the pageant’s vision. Sharon refuses to let the phrase ‘inner beauty’ remain diluted or misunderstood. She says, “We wanted to celebrate strength, journey, confidence and embellish that with the limelight, the fanfare. Your inner beauty today is at that pedestal where you can be a role model. And yes, we transform them on the outside too — how to speak, how to stand — so that their inner beauty is amalgamated with the outer, making them a full package.”
The platform, she believes, is also distinct for its inclusivity across life stages — something Sharon considers crucial. “We differentiated ourselves by being the first ever inspirational pageant. You could be a doctor, a farmer, a homemaker, or even a lady making achar at home. Every woman has a story, yet they stand tall, with grace, combating their battles,” she highlights.
Her own life — from hospitality leadership to corporate training, entrepreneurship and global pageantry — has shaped the philosophy behind the event. She recalls, “The Taj embedded in me a sense of patriotism. It uplifted me and taught me substance. When I entered pageants, I wondered why — it wasn’t because I felt unbeautiful. I realised I had substance to offer. These validations give you a boost, make you feel complete. And from here, we want to start a consortium of women who stand beside each other.”
Her philosophy that ‘every story deserves its crown’ comes from observing how validation can transform people. As a soft-skills and personality development trainer, Sharon ensures the impact goes beyond the ramp. “KhushNova is opening a training and experience centre. We’ll offer scholarships, and also grooming across categories — for brides, students, professionals, even grandparents. We want to walk with women through every stage,” she reflects.
Recognition may follow her — including Rising Woman of the Year 2025 and Iconic Woman of the Year — but she holds tightly to her ‘five S’s’: smile, simplicity, sensitivity, and the spirit that keeps her grounded. The fifth — stress, she jokes, doesn’t exist in her dictionary. For Sharon, inner peace comes from perspective. “Every problem has a solution. Love yourself, be determined, be confident. Put yourself in another person’s shoes. And don’t let stress give you wrinkles,” she concludes with a laugh.