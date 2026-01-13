Tatkal booking turns nightmare for Hyderabad residents traveling to Andhra Pradesh for Sankranti

HYDERABAD: For thousands of Hyderabad residents planning to return to their native places in Andhra Pradesh for Sankranti, booking a Tatkal train ticket has become an ordeal rather than a festive routine. With regular tickets selling out nearly two months in advance, many passengers are forced to depend on the Tatkal quota, only to find that securing a seat during the narrow booking window is almost impossible.

The problem is most acute on high-demand routes such as Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad–Vijayawada. Trains like the Garib Rath Express and Godavari Express have emerged as focal points of passenger frustration.

Although the Garib Rath offered around 400 Tatkal seats for Sankranti — slightly higher than its usual quota — the seats were snapped up within seconds of the booking window opening.

Several passengers alleged that even after entering details and completing payment, the IRCTC website or mobile application often logs them out abruptly. In many cases, the fare is deducted from their accounts but the ticket remains unconfirmed, leaving passengers anxious about refunds and forcing them to repeat the entire process.

Frequent technical glitches during the crucial booking minutes have further compounded commuter woes. Many users reported repeated connection errors, frozen screens and unexplained logouts. “The site freezes just when the payment is done,” complained a passenger who has been unsuccessfully trying to book a ticket to Visakhapatnam for three consecutive days.