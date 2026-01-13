The Groundbreaker: Curiosity, failure, legacy

Explaining why he chose to tell his story now, he is characteristically direct. “Why now? I’m getting old. At some point, time will run out,” he says. The deeper motivation, however, came from his son, who urged him to move beyond the surface-level understanding people had of his life. “There are a lot of things here that people don’t know,” he recalls his son saying, “There is a very superficial understanding of you. You need to tell your full story, for posterity.”