Cerebral Visual Impairment: Beyond sight, inside the brain

A child reaches for a toy, hesitates, then turns away — not because their eyes cannot see it, but because their brain cannot make sense of what they are seeing. Cortical or Cerebral Visual Impairment (CVI) is one of the most common yet misunderstood causes of vision difficulties in children today. Unlike traditional eye disorders, CVI stems from damage to the brain’s visual processing centres, leaving many children with outwardly normal eyes but profound challenges in using vision meaningfully. As survival rates of high-risk infants improve, CVI is emerging as a critical and often overlooked child health concern.