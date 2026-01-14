Chinese manja cuts two more in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two more individuals were severely injured in separate incidents after being struck by Chinese manja at different locations in the city.

One of the injured is an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Nallakunta police station, who was hurt at Ramanthapur on Sunday evening. He had left his residence for work and was travelling on his motorcycle towards Nampally Exhibition Ground when a flying kite’s Chinese manja suddenly got entangled around his neck, causing a serious injury.

Bystanders rushed him to a private hospital, where he was administered first aid. Doctors later gave him 10 stitches. His condition is reported to be normal. Uppal police registered a case under Section 125 of the BNS.

In another incident, a woman aged around 70 years sustained a severe leg injury after a Chinese manja got entangled around her leg at Meerpet on Tuesday.