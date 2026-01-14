Glass skin dreams meet medical science at VCare

Tell us about VCare clinic and the treatments available.

VCare is an advanced aesthetic clinic, but what truly sets us apart is our focus on Korean beauty treatments. K-beauty has become a dream for many — everyone wants that flawless glass skin. While achieving a 100 percent match may not be possible due to genetic differences, a lot can still be achieved through the right treatments. It is not just about products; it is about the right technology and expertise. Our R&D team has conducted an in-depth study of Korean skincare techniques and adapted them to suit Indian skin. We have conducted extensive clinical trials anddeveloped treatments using advanced lasers, specialised equipment, injectables, and medical-grade products that deliver visible transformation. We also specialise in treating conditions often considered difficult — such as acne scars, accident scars, pigmentation, and stretch marks. With our advanced machines and combination therapies, we offer effective solutions that many believe are untreatable.

What is Korean treatment?

Our signature Korean treatment is called 7L plus 3D, a purely Korean-inspired protocol. It is a combination of multiple lasers and advanced technologies that address various skin concerns. The prime focus of the clinic is to deliver this 7L plus 3D treatment, offering clients a true K-beauty experience.