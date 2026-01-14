Glass skin dreams meet medical science at VCare

These days, Korean skincare is one of the most talked-about beauty routines across the world. From the much-coveted glass skin to advanced facial treatments, people are increasingly fascinated by K-beauty rituals. VCare - Centre of Excellence at Jubilee Hills has now introduced specialised Korean-inspired treatments that promise visible results in just a day. In an interaction with CE, Mukundan Satyanarayanan, CEO of the VCare Group, speaks about the clinic and its signature single-day facial architecture.
Excerpts
Tell us about VCare clinic and the treatments available.
VCare is an advanced aesthetic clinic, but what truly sets us apart is our focus on Korean beauty treatments. K-beauty has become a dream for many — everyone wants that flawless glass skin. While achieving a 100 percent match may not be possible due to genetic differences, a lot can still be achieved through the right treatments. It is not just about products; it is about the right technology and expertise. Our R&D team has conducted an in-depth study of Korean skincare techniques and adapted them to suit Indian skin. We have conducted extensive clinical trials anddeveloped treatments using advanced lasers, specialised equipment, injectables, and medical-grade products that deliver visible transformation. We also specialise in treating conditions often considered difficult — such as acne scars, accident scars, pigmentation, and stretch marks. With our advanced machines and combination therapies, we offer effective solutions that many believe are untreatable.
What is Korean treatment?
Our signature Korean treatment is called 7L plus 3D, a purely Korean-inspired protocol. It is a combination of multiple lasers and advanced technologies that address various skin concerns. The prime focus of the clinic is to deliver this 7L plus 3D treatment, offering clients a true K-beauty experience.
What is a single-day facial architecture?
Many people fear laser treatments because of misconceptions that they may burn the skin, cause scars, or lead to complications. The issue is not the technology, but incorrect machine settings or improper skin analysis. At VCare, we have created a unique and challenging protocol where we combine nearly ten different machines — seven of which are lasers — along with lifting and rejuvenation technologies. These are carefully customised and delivered in a single-day treatment session lasting between three-and-a-half to five-and-a-half hours, depending on individual skin requirements. Typically, such treatments are spread across multiple sessions over months. However, our approach allows people — especially those travelling from distant places — to complete the treatment in one visit. Around 30 to 40 percent of the results are visible immediately, and the transformation continues to evolve over the next 90 days. Double chin reduction can be seen within 6 to 7 days, pore shrinkage and lifting effects within a month, and scar reduction in about 60 days. The skin continues to improve for up to three months, which is why we call it a single-day treatment with a 90-day transformation.
What precautionary measures are taken?
Before any procedure, our doctors conduct a detailed consultation. In many cases, certain individuals may not be eligible due to existing medical conditions. For the past 22 years, VCare has strongly believed that safety comes first. Any treatment that compromises safety is strictly avoided. Every client undergoes a customised skin diagnosis. Within 15 to 20 minutes, our doctors design a personalised treatment plan. No two clients receive the same protocol — even those treated in adjacent rooms.