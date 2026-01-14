Mangoes appear months ahead in Hyderabad markets

HYDERABAD: Winter in Hyderabad is usually marked by foggy mornings and cups of hot Irani chai. This January, however, mangoes have quietly made an unexpected entry into the city’s markets.

Arriving nearly three months ahead of schedule, the summer fruit has begun appearing at markets in Jambagh, Mehidipatnam, Erragadda, Kothapet and Gudimalkapur. While mangoes typically reach Hyderabad by March, with peak arrivals from April to June, their early presence has left shoppers curious but cautious, with many stopping to inspect the fruit before moving on without buying.

Early arrivals include common varieties such as Banganapalli (Benishan), Neelam, Totapuri and Alphonso. Supplies remain limited and prices steep, ranging between Rs 250 and Rs 300 per kg which is well above summer rates.

Most of these mangoes are sourced from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, where off-season cultivation has become more common. Traders say small consignments have been arriving for the past few weeks, enough to draw attention but not enough to shift market dynamics. Similar early arrivals, they add, are being seen in Bengaluru as well.

Explaining the phenomenon, V Krishna, dean of the Forest College and Research Institute and Conservator of Forests (Research and Development Circle), told TNIE that mango flowering in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh normally occurs in December-January, with harvest from March to June. Warmer winters and unseasonal rainfall can sometimes trigger earlier flowering and fruiting.