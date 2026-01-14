Mangoes appear months ahead in Hyderabad markets

HYDERABAD: Winter in Hyderabad is usually marked by foggy mornings and cups of hot Irani chai. This January, however, mangoes have quietly made an unexpected entry into the city’s markets.
Arriving nearly three months ahead of schedule, the summer fruit has begun appearing at markets in Jambagh, Mehidipatnam, Erragadda, Kothapet and Gudimalkapur. While mangoes typically reach Hyderabad by March, with peak arrivals from April to June, their early presence has left shoppers curious but cautious, with many stopping to inspect the fruit before moving on without buying.
Early arrivals include common varieties such as Banganapalli (Benishan), Neelam, Totapuri and Alphonso. Supplies remain limited and prices steep, ranging between Rs 250 and Rs 300 per kg which is well above summer rates.
Most of these mangoes are sourced from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, where off-season cultivation has become more common. Traders say small consignments have been arriving for the past few weeks, enough to draw attention but not enough to shift market dynamics. Similar early arrivals, they add, are being seen in Bengaluru as well.
Explaining the phenomenon, V Krishna, dean of the Forest College and Research Institute and Conservator of Forests (Research and Development Circle), told TNIE that mango flowering in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh normally occurs in December-January, with harvest from March to June. Warmer winters and unseasonal rainfall can sometimes trigger earlier flowering and fruiting.
In addition, some growers are using orchard management techniques to induce off-season crops. Plant growth regulators suppress vegetative growth and redirect the tree’s energy towards flowering, allowing fruiting in winter months. Mangoes harvested during the regular season can also be stored in cold rooms and ripened later. However, Krishna cautioned that early mangoes do not occur naturally and come with limitations. Continuous use of paclobutrazol can reduce tree lifespan, winter fruits tend to be smaller and less sweet, and the process requires skilled management.
For now, traders say the fruit remains more of a talking point than a staple purchase. Concerns over artificial ripening and high prices continue to hold back demand. While some expect improvement if supplies increase and rates soften, most agree that true mango season and serious consumption will only return with summer.