Rebuilding lives beyond burns

Scars from burns do more than mark the skin — they quietly reshape a person’s relationship with their body, their work and the world around them. Through its free reconstructive plastic surgery initiative for post-burn deformities, BSMS Trust enabled survivors to regain not only physical function, but also dignity, confidence and the freedom to choose how they live their lives. Led by founder Neehari Mandali, herself a burn survivor, and supported by Pegasystems India, the Hyderabad-based programme offered sustained, no-cost medical care to those who would otherwise have lived for decades without access to corrective treatment. Conducted at Cosmo Radiance Plastic Surgery Centre in Hyderabad, the initiative stood at the heart of BSMS Trust’s ongoing efforts to restore both form and hope for burn survivors.
Speaking about how this collaboration began, Neehari traces it back to an unexpected moment. “A corporate lawyer, Dr Dharaniikota Suyodhan, who is the Head of Legal and CSR at Pegasystems India, heard one of my radio interviews. After that, he reached out to understand our work, our organisation, and what exactly we were doing on the ground,” she begins.
That conversation led to what is now a three-year association between BSMS Trust and Pegasystems. “In the first year, they supported surgeries for 10 patients, the second year it was 20 patients, and now they are supporting close to 30 patients under this project,” Neehari says.
The initiative has also seen leadership support from Deepak Visweswaraiah, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Pegasystems India, and Smriti Mathur, Vice President — Human Resources, Pegasystems India.
According to Neehari, what sets this initiative apart is its focus. “Many CSR activities focus on education, old age care or environmental causes. This is different. Post-burn deformities change a person’s life completely. Burn survivors don’t just deal with physical pain — they face social isolation, dependency and loss of self-confidence,” she explains.
Unlike acute burn care, post-burn deformities often require multiple surgeries, physiotherapy and long-term follow-up. While government hospitals do offer plastic surgery services, Neehari points out that lack of awareness, long waiting periods and the time commitment required prevent many patients from seeking help.
“People don’t even know they can approach government hospitals for post-burn deformities. Others cannot afford to wait months or years for multiple surgeries. Because of this gap, many survivors live with deformities for 10, 20, even 30 years,” she notes.
Neehari’s role extends beyond coordination. As a burn survivor herself, she brings lived experience into every interaction. She expresses, “When patients approach us, it’s not just a doctor-patient relationship. There is a personal bonding. They see me as a counsellor, a social activist, someone who truly understands their pain. They expect my presence from the time they enter the hospital till discharge. That sense of ‘safe hands’ matters deeply.”
The surgical partner for the initiative, Cosmo Radiance Plastic Surgery Centre, was chosen based on a long-standing professional relationship. Neehari has worked with Dr Prem Sundar, a well-known plastic and cosmetic surgeon, for over a decade.
The programme goes far beyond surgery alone. Each patient receive counselling, post-operative monitoring and guidance for six months.
“Surgery is not the final solution. Forty percent of the outcome depends on the doctor, but sixty percent depends on the patient — physiotherapy, massage, wearing splints or collars, and following instructions properly. This is why we monitor every patient closely. That is how we have achieved a 100 percent success rate with no failure cases,” she narrates.
Financial accessibility remains central to the initiative. Surgeries are almost entirely free of cost, with careful background verification conducted before patient selection.
She explains, “For patients who are financially poor, we cover transportation, food, investigations — everything. For those who can afford a little, we ask them to bear very minimal costs. When patients contribute even one rupee, they value the treatment and take post-operative care seriously.”
The emotional and social challenges faced by burn survivors are often more severe than the physical ones. She points out, “The biggest challenge is identity in society. Plastic surgery is still seen as cosmetic and expensive. Parents worry about their children’s future, especially marriage prospects. But burns are an accident, not a reflection of someone’s ability, intelligence or character. ”
Neehari, on a concluding note, strongly emphasises early intervention, especially for children.
“Many families wait for years, thinking treatment can happen later. That’s not correct. If treatment starts early, by the time a child turns 18, they are physically and mentally ready to face the world confidently,” she concludes.