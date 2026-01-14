Rebuilding lives beyond burns

Scars from burns do more than mark the skin — they quietly reshape a person’s relationship with their body, their work and the world around them. Through its free reconstructive plastic surgery initiative for post-burn deformities, BSMS Trust enabled survivors to regain not only physical function, but also dignity, confidence and the freedom to choose how they live their lives. Led by founder Neehari Mandali, herself a burn survivor, and supported by Pegasystems India, the Hyderabad-based programme offered sustained, no-cost medical care to those who would otherwise have lived for decades without access to corrective treatment. Conducted at Cosmo Radiance Plastic Surgery Centre in Hyderabad, the initiative stood at the heart of BSMS Trust’s ongoing efforts to restore both form and hope for burn survivors.