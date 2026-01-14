Sky comes alive with international colours

The International Kite and Sweet Festival at Parade Grounds kicked off on a breezy note, with the skies over Hyderabad coming alive with colour, creativity and culture. From mythical creatures to cartoon characters, the festival featured an array of stunning kites flown by participants from India and other countries like Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, France, Italy, and Russia, among the rest.

Adding a strong cultural flavour to the event, folk artists from Telangana performed traditional dances that captivated visitors and set the celebratory tone. The kite flyers were visibly enthusiastic. Jo, who travelled all the way from Australia, flew cartoon characters Bluey and Bingo kites, designed by her son. “I love the festival, and this is my first visit to Hyderabad,” she shared.

Kite flyers from Malaysia showcased elegant moon-shaped kites. Nikaif, one of the participants, explained, “These kites are made using kite paper and bamboo. We draw the motifs by hand and then colour them. It feels wonderful to be here.”