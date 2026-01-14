TIMS Hospital to be inaugurated by Telangana's Ugadi

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Tuesday inspected the ongoing works at TIMS Hospital in Sanathnagar and announced that the facility will be inaugurated on Ugadi.

He said construction of the hospital building is almost complete, with only a few electrical works pending. Installation of operation theatres, diagnostic facilities and other equipment is in the final stages, while major high-end machines, including advanced MRI units, have already been fitted.

Stating that the government does not believe in publicity gimmicks, the health minister said its sole focus is on providing quality healthcare to the people. He assured that full-fledged medical services with all facilities would be available to patients by Ugadi.

The 1,000-bed hospital will offer all types of medical services and function as a Centre of Excellence for cardiac-related treatments, in addition to undertaking necessary research. An advanced organ transplantation centre is also being set up with state-of-the-art operation theatres to perform all kinds of organ transplant surgeries, Rajanarasimha said.

He added that nearly 10,000 posts have been filled in the health department over the past two years, with more than 7,000 additional recruitments currently underway. Further notifications will be issued to ensure there is no shortage of doctors, nurses or paramedical staff.