Crushed by debt, 23-year-old turns to theft in Telangana's Sanathnagar

HYDERABAD: Sanathnagar police arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection with the alleged theft of a gold chain from an elderly resident, an incident police said was driven by financial distress.

The accused, Anitha, an engineering graduate from Warangal, is married to Rajesh, who works with a finance company. Police said mounting medical expenses for the couple’s one-year-old child, who has been unwell, pushed the family into debt of nearly Rs 7 lakh, which their income could not sustain.

According to police, on Monday, the accused allegedly targeted a 60-year-old woman, Nalla Kamala, at her residence in Avanthinagar Colony, Sanathnagar. Kamala was returning home in a lift when the accused entered just before the gate closed and allegedly snatched a gold mangalsutra weighing about two tolas. Kamala raised an alarm, alerting the building watchman, as the accused fled.

Police said the watchman chased the suspect and officers, who were nearby, apprehended the accused within about 30 minutes of the incident.

A case has been registered and further probe is on.