HMDA moves to fix Cyberabad traffic woes

HYDERABAD: In a move to address worsening traffic congestion in Hyderabad’s fast-growing western corridor, the HMDA is set to roll out a Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development project for core transport assets in Cyberabad.

The initiative aims to upgrade road networks, junctions and pedestrian facilities in an integrated manner, moving away from isolated, piecemeal interventions to meet future mobility needs.

The proposed project will identify and prioritise critical infrastructure works, including strengthening and widening of existing corridors, development of missing links as per the master plan, and construction of grade separators such as flyovers, underpasses and interchanges. Plans also include elevated corridors, road overbridges (RoBs), road underbridges (RuBs), skywalks and foot overbridges (FoBs) to improve traffic flow.

The study area spans key growth zones, from Tellapur, Nallagandla and the Lingampally–Hitec City railway stretch in the north, to the Madhapur Road–Golconda Fort corridor via Durgam Cheruvu and the Hyderabad Knowledge City area in the east. It also covers Khajaguda and Avatar junctions, and the Outer Ring Road growth corridor, including Wipro Circle, Gopanpally Junction and the Financial District towards the south and south-west.