Sankranti: Funtastic time together

Walking down memory lane

For me, Sankranti holds a very special place in my heart. Early mornings were all about mugulu, gobbemalu, and flowers like banti puvvu and chamanthi puvvu. I still remember the dew drops on the leaves and the excitement of cooking festive food at home. Every day feels like a festival in our house because we are vegetarians and we prepare at least three to four varieties of dishes. But more than the food, it is the vibe — the festive mode that fills the home. I used to wait eagerly for the Haridasu to come, and we would offer him rice and gooseberries. I loved making ratham muggu. Even when we stayed in an apartment in Madhapur, we would draw rangoli and put up a playful instruction board saying there would be a `500 fine if anyone stepped on it. We would sit on the balcony all night, guarding it and shouting at people. (laughs) We would decorate it late in the night, sleep for just a couple of hours, and wake up excited to see how the rangoli looked in the morning. That’s how passionate we were about celebrating. Bhogi is very special to me as well. We burn not just old things, but also negativity — frustrations, fears, and worries. I write everything that bothers me on a piece of paper and put it into the fire. It’s a symbolic way to start fresh, with courage and positivity for the year ahead. I don’t just say this to my fans, I truly practice it myself.

- Sunitha, singer