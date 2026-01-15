Sankranti: Funtastic time together

Walking down memory lane
For me, Sankranti holds a very special place in my heart. Early mornings were all about mugulu, gobbemalu, and flowers like banti puvvu and chamanthi puvvu. I still remember the dew drops on the leaves and the excitement of cooking festive food at home. Every day feels like a festival in our house because we are vegetarians and we prepare at least three to four varieties of dishes. But more than the food, it is the vibe — the festive mode that fills the home. I used to wait eagerly for the Haridasu to come, and we would offer him rice and gooseberries. I loved making ratham muggu. Even when we stayed in an apartment in Madhapur, we would draw rangoli and put up a playful instruction board saying there would be a `500 fine if anyone stepped on it. We would sit on the balcony all night, guarding it and shouting at people. (laughs) We would decorate it late in the night, sleep for just a couple of hours, and wake up excited to see how the rangoli looked in the morning. That’s how passionate we were about celebrating. Bhogi is very special to me as well. We burn not just old things, but also negativity — frustrations, fears, and worries. I write everything that bothers me on a piece of paper and put it into the fire. It’s a symbolic way to start fresh, with courage and positivity for the year ahead. I don’t just say this to my fans, I truly practice it myself.
- Sunitha, singer
Every day should be celebrated
I don’t celebrate festivals specially, every day is a festival for me. Anyone who works hard and earns with dignity is already celebrating life. If every person works sincerely in their field and lives peacefully, then every family, village, town and city will live happily and that is the true spirit of our country. Sankranti represents the same idea. A farmer works hard all year, collects the harvest and celebrates with family by cooking traditional food and sharing joy. If we live with that spirit every day, then every day becomes a festival. That is how I wish to celebrate every occasion.
- Brahmanandam, actor
Moments to pause and appreciate
As a child, Sankranti was part of a larger festive mood that began in December and carried through the New Year. Back then, it was less about understanding its significance as a harvest festival and more about the joy of holidays, meeting family, and spending time together. We lived in independent houses, and Sankranti meant cousins and relatives gathering on terraces to fly kites. One of my fondest memories is of my mother flying kites. She was exceptional at it, while I was terrible (laughs). I would proudly hold the charaka for her as she competed with neighbours, shouting and cheering. Watching her confident and skilled, made me incredibly proud. Today, Sankranti holds a deeper meaning for me. It’s about gratitude, acknowledging what nature gives back to us. With growing awareness around organic food and mindful eating, the festival reminds me that we are what we eat. I truly believe this, having personally experienced how our food choices reflect on our overall well-being. Sankranti marks a moment to pause and appreciate farmers, food, and the cycle of nature. While kite-flying is joyful, the true essence lies in being thankful and conscious of our relationship with the environment. Festivals like Sankranti, Lohri and Bhogi are celebrated across communities. Different names, different rituals, but the same spirit of harvest, prosperity and unity. That togetherness is what makes India special. Festivals are also moments when people reconnect with their cultural roots — and clothing becomes an important part of that expression. Whether it’s a half-saree in the South or a Punjabi suit elsewhere, festive dressing is about celebrating identity and tradition. Fashion, in that sense, becomes a celebration of culture.
- Ganesh Nallari, fashion designer & theatre artiste
Sankranti revolves around my work
For the last 15 years, my Sankranti celebrations have been about my work. I don’t miss festivals because every day feels like a festival when I’m working. I’m constantly surrounded by celebrations — celebrities, weddings, and happy people. You attend a friend’s wedding once or twice a year, but I attend three or four weddings every single day. That said, I try to balance it. I go with my daughter once in a while because I don’t want to miss her growing up either. When I’m working, I feel surrounded. It’s only when I’m not working that I sometimes feel alone. I remember celebrating Sankranti at my grandmother’s place. We used to make pidakalu. My grandmother would prepare them a week in advance so they would dry. On Bhogi day, we would burn them. We had so much fun throwing them at each other (laughs) — my sister, cousins, all of us together. Early in the morning, we would have the traditional head bath. These are some memories I still cherish. But if I go back now, it doesn’t feel the same. Everything has changed — even my grandmother’s house. The old aura, that freshness, that feeling is no longer there. This year, I am focused on my business. I’ve started Ghanayaa and I want to open a second branch. Health-wise too, I want to stay regular and consistent. By God’s grace, everything is fine right now, and I want to keep growing from here.
- Lavanya Reddy, celebrity makeup artist