Telangana finalises ward reservations for GHMC, nine municipal corporations ahead of upcoming elections

HYDERABAD: The state government appears to be moving closer to conducting elections to municipalities and municipal corporation, having finalised the reservation of wards for GHMC and nine other municipal corporations based on the 2011 Census.

The reservations for wards and offices of chairpersons and mayors for STs, SCs, BCs and women have been notified. The notification stated that the exercise was completed after considering the report of the Dedicated Commission on reservations for BCs in 121 Municipal Councils and 10 Municipal Corporations.

For GHMC, reservations have been finalised for all 300 divisions. Of these, five divisions have been reserved for STs, 23 for SCs, 122 for BCs, 76 for General Women and 74 have been kept unreserved under the General category.

The finalisation of reservations is being seen as a key step towards holding the upcoming urban local body elections, including GHMC polls. The term of the present GHMC elected body is set to expire on February 10.