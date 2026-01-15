Two arrested for selling banned Chinese manja in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Task Force police on Wednesday arrested two persons at Yakutpura for allegedly selling banned Chinese manja bobbins. Officials seized 191 bobbins, worth Rs 1.91 lakh, from the accused, identified as Hussain Agha and Syed Saddiq Hussain Jaffery, both natives of Hyderabad.

Police said Hussain Agha, who manages his father’s business, procured the banned Chinese manja from Ramzan, a resident of Mumbai and sold it to customers to earn profits. Syed Saddiq Hussain Jaffery, who worked under Hussain Agha, assisted in the operation. The accused allegedly sold the banned manja at `1,000 per bobbin.

The Task Force police said the accused, along with the seized material, were handed over to the Rein Bazar police for further investigation. Efforts are underway to nab Ramzan, who is currently absconding.

In another incident inAdilabad, a man has been arrested for allegedly selling banned Chinese manja in the district headquarters. Officials seized two reels of kite spool and 14 packets of Chinese manja, worth around `8,000, from the possession of the accused, Abdul Rashid, near the Tamsi bus stand. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.