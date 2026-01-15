Viking Soul commands every stage

Recalling Akhil Akkineni’s wedding, Rinaa says, “It was beautifully done — the setup was inside a studio, and it looked stunning. We met Nagarjuna sir as well. The entire vibe was warm, elegant, and very special.” Her performance at Ram Charan’s birthday was equally memorable. “It was a very small, private gathering — about 20 – 30 people — but the energy was incredible. It was at Falaknuma Palace, which is stunning anyway. When I came on, people were tired because two DJs had already played before me. But I went in with one thought: I have to make them dance. And they did. It was different from what they were used to. Afro music makes you move. Upasana is such a darling, we all created this beautiful vibe together,” she adds.