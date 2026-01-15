Viking Soul commands every stage

When Rinaa Shah returns to Hyderabad, it is never just another gig. Known globally by her stage name Viking Soul, she is a rare multi-hyphenate — a leading Afro house and Afro-tech DJ, India’s first female electronic percussionist and drummer-DJ, a luxury footwear entrepreneur, and one of the few professional female polo players in the country. Few artists navigate electronic music, elite sport, and fashion with such ease and fewer do it with the purpose that Rinaa brings to each pursuit.
“I was here for a private show in Hitec City,” Rinaa says, adding, “It’s after a saree ceremony — once the elders wrap up, the youngsters party, and that’s when I play.” She laughs, noting that Hyderabad’s celebratory culture always makes her performances special.
Over the years, Rinaa has become a favourite at some of the city’s most high-profile celebrations, including Akhil Akkineni’s wedding and Ram Charan’s birthday. “There’s something very different about Hyderabad audiences. What we bring is not just music — it’s an experience. We have tribal dancers, fire dancers, percussionists. People don’t just watch us; they become part of the tribe. We give them tribal headgear — they dance with us — it becomes this immersive, Tulum-like vibe rooted in Afro music,” she reflects.
Recalling Akhil Akkineni’s wedding, Rinaa says, “It was beautifully done — the setup was inside a studio, and it looked stunning. We met Nagarjuna sir as well. The entire vibe was warm, elegant, and very special.” Her performance at Ram Charan’s birthday was equally memorable. “It was a very small, private gathering — about 20 – 30 people — but the energy was incredible. It was at Falaknuma Palace, which is stunning anyway. When I came on, people were tired because two DJs had already played before me. But I went in with one thought: I have to make them dance. And they did. It was different from what they were used to. Afro music makes you move. Upasana is such a darling, we all created this beautiful vibe together,” she adds.
Her journey to this sound was unplanned. “I actually wanted to be a techno DJ. I didn’t even know Afro house as a genre. But in October 2022, abroad, I heard Afro house, amapiano, tribal sounds and something clicked. My restaurant was already tribal-themed, so it felt natural,” she recalls.
Her instinctive understanding of rhythm is rooted in her classical training. A trained Bharatanatyam and Kathak dancer, Rinaa believes this foundation defines her stage presence. “If your foundation in music is strong, you can take up any genre. I understand beats deeply. That’s why I love mashups — I know when to bring in the tabla, sitar, or a classical phrase. Classical music will always be part of me. In any two-hour set, there will be classical somewhere, I can’t escape it,” she says.
Her path into DJing followed reinvention rather than plan. After running her luxury footwear label Rinaldi Designs for 17 years across global markets, she found herself burnt out. Later discovering polo, she became one of the few professional female polo players in India, training in the US and Argentina. “It was terrifying at first. I’d think, ‘Today I’ll die, between horses and men.’ But skill builds confidence. I worked harder because I started late,” she admits. She has competed in elite tournaments including the Umaid Bhawan Polo Cup, International Ladies Tournament, and won the Hermes Cup and The Trunks Company Polo Cup, later launching her own team, Rinaldi Polo.
Navigating two male-dominated worlds — electronic music and polo — has never been easy. “The biggest shift is believing in yourself. I come from a conservative Gujarati family. I didn’t fight anyone — I stood my ground, worked hard, became financially independent. Once you support yourself, nobody can question your choices,” she explains. She speaks candidly about fear and vulnerability: “Even today, if I have a 3 am gig and need to travel alone, I get scared. We’re still taught to be afraid. But you move forward anyway.”
Her entrepreneurial instincts shine in Rinaldi Designs, whose clientele includes Naomi Campbell, Natalie Portman, Rekha, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Tina Ambani, and Gauri Khan. “When I decide to do something, I go to the best school. There was no shoe design school in India, so I studied abroad, sourced materials from Italy, and learned to make shoes with my own hands. I wanted international quality and that became my niche,” she says.
She credits South India, especially Hyderabad, for embracing craftsmanship. “I always understood the local aesthetic — sarees, jewellery, silhouettes — and tailored collections accordingly. Hyderabad has always been progressive, warm, and supportive,” she shares.
Today, her focus is on Totem Tribe, her ambitious musical IP blending Afro house, tribal performance, live percussion, aerial dancers, and fire performers. “It’s not just a DJ set, it’s a full experience. Now, I want to evolve it further — new tribal influences, new acts, deeper storytelling,” she shares.
Whether commanding global DJ stages, competing fiercely on the polo field, or redefining Indian luxury footwear, Rinaa Shah’s life is a testament to fearlessness and reinvention. “If even two women look at my journey and believe they can do it too, that’s success for me,” she concludes.