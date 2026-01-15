When glamour meets confidence

How does it feel to be a part of the Zivame celebration?

I think it’s no longer taboo to speak about lingerie and innerwear because it’s about empowering women. It’s the closest thing to our skin, something we wear all day, and we need to feel comfortable in it. With films like Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha openly addressing such topics, we can now speak about lingerie confidently too. What I love about Zivame is that their collection is not just stylish but also extremely comfortable and supportive. Style and comfort are the two most important things for any woman — whether it’s innerwear or outerwear. Another amazing thing is that they have sports bras and co-ord sets that you can style with high-waist jeans. Innerwear is no longer just innerwear — you can layer it with jackets and wear it in so many fashionable ways. They started in 2011, and today in 2026 they offer over 100+ sizes and more than 30,000 styles of lingerie, sports bras and sleepwear. I think that’s fabulous, and I’m really happy to be here at the store today.

What does confidence mean to you?

Confidence is completely internal. What you think about yourself is what people will think about you. If you believe you are beautiful, no matter what your body type is, the world will see that too.