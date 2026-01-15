When glamour meets confidence

Draped in a flowing white gown and radiating glamour, Shraddha Das made a stunning entry at the Zivame store as she launched the exclusive preview of Zivame’s Grand Lingerie Festival, set to go live on January 30. The atmosphere at Next Galleria Mall, Hyderabad, was electric, with fans eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the diva and rushing in for selfies. As Shraddha explored the latest collections at the store, CE caught up with her for a candid conversation about fashion, confidence, lifestyle, and her upcoming projects.
How does it feel to be a part of the Zivame celebration?
I think it’s no longer taboo to speak about lingerie and innerwear because it’s about empowering women. It’s the closest thing to our skin, something we wear all day, and we need to feel comfortable in it. With films like Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha openly addressing such topics, we can now speak about lingerie confidently too. What I love about Zivame is that their collection is not just stylish but also extremely comfortable and supportive. Style and comfort are the two most important things for any woman — whether it’s innerwear or outerwear. Another amazing thing is that they have sports bras and co-ord sets that you can style with high-waist jeans. Innerwear is no longer just innerwear — you can layer it with jackets and wear it in so many fashionable ways. They started in 2011, and today in 2026 they offer over 100+ sizes and more than 30,000 styles of lingerie, sports bras and sleepwear. I think that’s fabulous, and I’m really happy to be here at the store today.
What does confidence mean to you?
Confidence is completely internal. What you think about yourself is what people will think about you. If you believe you are beautiful, no matter what your body type is, the world will see that too.
What does fashion mean to you?
Fashion is that feeling when you walk out of your house feeling great. When you look in the mirror and feel like a bad day has instantly turned into a good one just because of what you’re wearing — that’s fashion for me.
What is your go-to sleepwear?
I love shirts with comfy pants and cool co-ord sets.
Tell us about your skincare routine.
I have a lot of ghee. I have four spoons of ghee every night, that’s my biggest mantra for good skin.
What is your daily dose of motivation?
My work is my biggest motivation.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
Right now, I’m busy with Hindi films. I recently had a release, Search: The Naina Murder Case with Konkana Sen for JioHotstar which did really well. I also have a film with Jaideep Ahlawat coming up, and another project with Manoj Bajpayee for Netflix. In Telugu, I haven’t worked for almost a year, but I have two releases lined up — Trikala and Lechindi Mahila Lokam with Lakshmi Manchu.