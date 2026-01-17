Balloon fever hits Hyderabad

Sisters Divya and Ramya, who were seen taking selfies and enjoying the spectacle, shared their excitement: “It is our first time witnessing such a wonderful event. It feels awesome to be a part of it.”

As the balloons prepared for flight, those who had booked their tickets online eagerly queued up for their turn. Soon, they were waving happily from above, soaking in the breathtaking view and capturing memories mid-air. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, dancing, and cheerful chatter as the balloons floated gracefully against the evening sky.

V Sabitha, who experienced the ride, described it as unforgettable. “It was a great experience and I really loved it. It was scary at that height, but the thrill made it completely worth it. Hats off to the Telangana government for organising this. It is the first time I am witnessing something so marvellous,” she said.

The festival, ongoing till Jan 18, turned Parade Grounds into a galaxy of fun, leaving visitors with smiles, stunning photographs, and memories that will last a lifetime.